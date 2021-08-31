China’s market regulator proposes amendments to e-commerce law By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator proposed amendments to the country’s e-commerce law, saying that licences can be revoked if the platforms fail to take necessary measures against vendors who infringe intellectual property rights.
The former version of the law says the platforms would be fined between 50,000 yuan and 2 million yuan for such offenses.
The amendments are open for public review before Oct. 14, the State Administration of Market Regulation said on Tuesday on its website.
