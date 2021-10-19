China’s market regulator eyes better support for private firms By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s market regulator will take steps to boost support for private firms in their efforts to improve quality and efficiency and promote fair competition by strengthening supervision, it said on Tuesday.
The comments came in a joint statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation and five government departments, including the powerful state planner and the commerce ministry.
