SHANGHAI — China’s Vice Premier Liu He said the country is negotiating the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions with the United States, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The comments were posted after Liu held a virtual meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the trade relationship between the world’s two biggest economies. (Reporting by Jindong Zhang and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)