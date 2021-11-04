China’s Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group (OTC:), the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period.
Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus $310 million in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue rose 23% to $17.9 billion, slightly above an average estimate of $17.3 billion from 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
