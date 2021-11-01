China’s leisure, tourism feel chill of COVID curbs

Article content BEIJING — China’s leisure and tourism businesses are feeling the bite of the country’s zero tolerance for COVID-19, as cities with infections or concerned about the virus risk close entertainment venues, restrict tourism or delay cultural events. Shanghai Disneyland stopped admitting visitors on Monday and Tuesday, and required patrons and staffers present in the theme park on Oct. 30-31 to undergo COVID tests immediately, according to state media. The measures are part of the city’s cooperation with a COVID-19 investigation requested by authorities from outside Shanghai, according to state television, without providing further details.

A total of 484 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Oct. 17-31, mostly in the north of China, Reuters calculations based on official data showed on Monday. Many of the infections have been tourists who traveled across multiple regions, complicating and prolonging contact-tracing efforts. While the caseload remains miniscule compared with clusters outside China, and the rise in local infections in some regions have started to slow or even stopped in recent days, China is sparing no effort in minimizing transmission risks, even at the cost of disrupting businesses and local economies. TOURISM HIT China's three biggest airlines on Friday posted deeper losses for July-September than in the previous quarter as a resurgence of local COVID-19 cases over summer drove a sharp decline in domestic travel.