China’s land sales slump for second month as developers stay away By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An uncompleted building is seen next to the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s government land sales slumped for a second month as demand from private developers further softened following tighter regulations on fresh borrowing, adding pressure on local authorities dependent on such auctions for income.

In September, the value of land sales nationwide fell 11.15% on year to 570.3 billion yuan ($89 billion), according to Reuters calculations of finance ministry data released on Friday. In August, sales sank 17.5%.

Land sales jumped to 8.4 trillion yuan in 2020 amid frenzied bids by developers. The record sales, the equivalent of Australia’s annual gross domestic product, bolstered fiscal budgets and stabilised local economies in a pandemic year.

At the same time, heightened concern over the indebtedness of developers such as China Evergrande Group led Beijing in August last year to introduce the so-called “three red lines” – financial requirements that developers must meet. Developers who fail to meet the rules will not be able to get new bank loans.

The tighter financing environment has cast a pall over the sector this year, with capital-starved real estate companies putting a pause on new projects and scaling back on purchases of land from local governments.

Revenue from government land sales rose 8.7% to 5.3634 trillion yuan in the first nine months of 2021, data from the finance ministry showed on Friday, slowing from 12.7% growth in January-August.

($1 = 6.3988 )

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR