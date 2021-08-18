Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BEIJING — China’s exports to North Korea rose for the second straight month in July, but were only still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Chinese shipments to North Korea rose to $16.8 million in July from $12.3 million in June, Chinese customs data showed. Shipments totalled $207.7 million in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted trade.

Early last year, the reclusive country banned almost all cross-border travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic and some countries including Britain, France and Germany withdrew their local representatives.

China imported $4.12 million of North Korean goods in July compared with $1.82 million in June, latest data showed.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)