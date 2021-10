Article content

BEIJING — China’s yuan-denominated exports in the first three quarters of 2021 increased 22.7% from a year earlier, while imports grew 22.6%, according to a statement from customs at a news conference on Wednesday.

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day. (Reporting by Shen Yan, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)