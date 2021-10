Article content

SINGAPORE — ** The government of northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, one of the country’s top coal producers, told 72 mines to boost production immediately that could add 99.25 million tonnes of annual output, Securities Times reported on Friday.

** Source: https://news.stcn.com/sd/202110/t20211008_3739101.html

** Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu)