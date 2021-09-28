China’s industrial profit growth slows for sixth month in Aug

Article content BEIJING — Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a weaker pace in August from a year earlier, slowing for a sixth consecutive month, as manufacturers struggled with high commodity prices, COVID-19 outbreaks and shortages in some key components. Profits rose 10.1% on year to 680.3 billion yuan ($105 billion) last month compared with a 16.4% gain in July, data from China’s statistics bureau showed on Tuesday. Momentum in the world’s second-biggest economy has weakened in recent months with its vast manufacturing sector buffeted by gathering headwinds.

Article content Industrial production rose in August at its slackest pace since July 2020, weighed by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, a campaign by Beijing to cut carbon emissions and a persistent shortage in parts such as semiconductors. For the January-August period, industrial firms’ profits rose 49.5% year-on-year to 5.61 trillion yuan, slowing from a 57.3% increase in the first seven months of 2021. “A sustained and stable recovery in corporate profits is facing more challenges,” said Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the statistics bureau, in a statement. “The epidemic is still spreading in some areas, overall prices of bulk commodities are high, the cost of international logistics is elevated, and the shortage of chips is pushing up corporate costs.”