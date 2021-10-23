China’s HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors

Article content

SHANGHAI — Creditors of China’s HNA Group have voted to approve the company’s restructuring plan, according to a court comment posted on HNA’s official WeChat page on Saturday.

The court in China’s southern island of Hainan, where the group is based, said the vote had been conducted in accordance with the country’s bankruptcy laws.

HNA was placed in bankruptcy administration in February and a working group was created by the Hainan government to address the company’s liquidity problems.