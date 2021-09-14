China’s Guangzhou targets 660,000 affordable homes by 2025

Article content

BEIJING — China’s southern city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, will build 660,000 affordable homes by 2025, aiming to ease the housing woes of young people, newspaper the Paper said on Tuesday, citing city government guidelines.

Authorities in the world’s second-largest economy have stepped up supply of affordable housing and moved to cap the cost of renting a home in cities.

Source link in Chinese https://news.cctv.com/2021/09/14/ARTIlX2TNy2rn4zALpd8tdJ0210914.shtml

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy