China’s Guangdong housing regulator warns consumers for property purchases By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on scaffoldings of a construction site near residential buildings in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pol

BEIJING (Reuters) – The local housing regulator in China’s southern Guangdong province warned consumers over property purchases on Wednesday as China Evergrande Group missed its third round of bond payments in as many weeks and others warned of defaults.

Consumers face risks when property developers ask home buyers to put funds in the non-government escrow account.

The risks faced by consumers also include developers selling homes at prices higher than government-registered prices or at a visibly lower price than average market prices through one-off payments, group purchases or allowing deposits to be used as funds to buy the property.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR