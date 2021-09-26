China’s Geely to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations by 2025 By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely aims to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EV) globally by 2025, as sales grow in the world’s biggest vehicle market, the automaker said in a statement on Sunday.
A battery swapping station allows drivers to change car batteries to power the rides. Chinese automaker Nio (NYSE:) Inc plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally by 2025.
China is promoting EV-related infrastructure facilities, including charging stations and battery swapping stations.
