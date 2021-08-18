Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC:) Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half net profit grew 4%, as the world’s biggest car market recovers.

Hangzhou-based Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker globally due to the group’s investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG (DE:), posted January-June profit of 2.38 billion yuan ($367.20 million), versus 2.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Geely Automobile sold 630,237 cars in the first six months this year, up 19% from a year earlier, as auto sales in the world’s biggest market recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to sell 1.53 million cars this year.

Geely’s revenue rose 22% to 45 billion yuan in the period.

In June, Geely said it would scrap plans to list new shares on the mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market after it abandoned a merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars in February.

($1 = 6.4814 )