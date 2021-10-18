China’s GDP growth hits 1-year low as power crunch, bottlenecks choke output

Article content BEIJING — China’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector. Data released on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from a earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and slowing from 7.9% in the second quarter. That marked a further deceleration from the 18.3% expansion in the first quarter, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily flattered by the very low comparison seen during the COVID-induced slump of early 2020.

Article content “The domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven,” said National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson Fu Linghui at a briefing in Beijing on Monday. A Reuters poll of analysts had expected GDP to rise 5.2% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis, growth eased to 0.2% in July-September from a downwardly revised 1.2% in the second quarter, the data showed. The world’s second-largest economy has rebounded from the pandemic but the recovery is losing steam, weighed by faltering factory activity, persistently soft consumption and a slowing property sector as policy curbs bite. “In response to the ugly growth numbers we expect in coming months, we think policymakers will take more steps to shore up growth, including ensuring ample liquidity in the interbank market, accelerating infrastructure development and relaxing some aspects of overall credit and real estate policies,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.