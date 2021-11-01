China’s Ganfeng Lithium inks 3-year supply contract with Tesla By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd and its unit GFL International Co Ltd have signed a contract to supply battery-grade lithium products to U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc.

Ganfeng, the world’s top lithium company by market capitalisation, has already supplied battery-grade lithium to EV producers including Tesla.

The new contract will allow the company and its unit to provide products to Tesla for three years starting from 2022, Ganfeng said on Monday in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The sales amount and value of the contract are still pending Tesla’s purchase orders, according to the filing.

Ganfeng has posted stellar earnings this year, with its third-quarter and nine-month net profits up 507% and 648% on an annual basis, respectively, thanks to rising lithium prices and robust demand.

The Jiangxi-based firm also announced an 8.4 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) investment in two battery production projects in August.

Ganfeng’s share price, up more than 60% this year, closed at 162.1 yuan on Monday.

($1 = 6.3965 renminbi)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR