China’s Full Truck Alliance exploring $1 bln Hong Kong listing – sources

Article content HONG KONG — China’s Full Truck Alliance is preparing a dual primary listing in Hong Kong in 2022 that could raise about $1 billion, said three sources with knowledge of the matter, joining a wave of share sales in the city by U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Full Truck, which styles itself as the “Uber for trucks,” raised nearly $1.6 billion in its New York initial public offering in June, making it the second-largest U.S. listing of a Chinese company this year. The company, known as Manbang in China, seeks to launch the Hong Kong float as soon as early next year, said the people. The fundraising target is dependent on market conditions and the trading of its American depositary shares (ADS) at the time, one of the sources added.

Article content Full Truck did not respond to requests for comment. The sources could not be named as the information was private. Backed by high-profile investors including SoftBank’s Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings, Full Truck is pursuing the Hong Kong listing at a time when it remains under a cybersecurity probe from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). The CAC said in early July it was scrutinizing Full Truck and online recruiter Khanzhun Ltd, owner of Zhipin.com, alongside ride-hailing group Didi Global Inc as part of investigations aiming to “prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security.” All three companies went public in New York in June. Full Truck’s planned float shows that such companies are still exploring fundraising opportunities in the Asian financial hub, despite a dour outlook for their shares in the current regulatory environment. Full Truck’s ADRs have dropped to around $14.7, versus the IPO price of $19.