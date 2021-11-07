China’s forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July

Article content

BEIJING — China’s foreign exchange reserves in October rose on a monthly basis for the first time since July, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar slipped against a basket of other major currencies.

China’s reserves, the world’s largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, up 0.53% from a month earlier, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.128 trillion in October 2020.