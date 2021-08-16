Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BEIJING — China’s factory output and retail sales both rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China’s economy as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Industrial production in the world’s second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, against expectations for 7.8% growth and after rising 8.3% in June. China’s economy has rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, but the expansion appears to be losing steam as businesses have grappled with higher costs and supply bottlenecks while new COVID-19 infections in July prompted some local authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations.