China’s factory gate inflation hits record high in September

Article content BEIJING — China’s annual factory gate prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September, driven by energy curbs and soaring commodity prices, piling pressure on businesses already grappling with supply bottlenecks. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the data began to be compiled in 1996. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 10.5% after a 9.5% increase in August.

Article content A widening power shortage in China, caused by the country’s transition to clean energy, booming industrial demand and high commodity prices, have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying big global brands such as Apple . The power crunch has hit output across the cement, steel，and aluminum industries, while utility companies have struggled to keep up with post-pandemic power demand. Against this backdrop, Chinese energy and petrochemicals futures rose to multi-year and record highs respectively on Monday, also fueled by an oil price rally. Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange gained 60% last month, and were last up 8% at 1,408.20 yuan ($218.77) per tonne amid a coal shortage.