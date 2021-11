China’s factory gate inflation hits 26-year high as pressures grow

Article content BEIJING — China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in 26 years in October, beating forecasts and further squeezing profit margins for producers already grappling with soaring coal prices and other commodity costs due to a power crunch. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, faster than the 10.7% rise in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. It matched a pace not seen since July 1995 and was faster than the 12.4% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Article content The jump was fueled by higher raw material costs and factory production cuts, as government restrictions on carbon emissions and soaring prices of coal, a key fuel for electricity generation, led to power rationing. However, the power crunch has since eased somewhat following government intervention to stabilize the coal market. China’s consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.5% in October year-on-year, quickening from September’s 0.7% rise and beating the 1.4% gain tipped by the Reuters poll, according to NBS data. That suggests the inflation pass-through from China’s producers to consumers has been generally subdued, although there are signs cost pressures are increasingly being felt by households. Several Chinese food giants have announced increases in retail prices in recent weeks, as rising production costs erode profit margins, including Foshan Haitian Flavouring And Food , vinegar producer giant Jiangsu Hengshun, and frozen food firm Fujian Anjoy Foods.