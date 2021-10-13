China’s Exports Climb About 20% in September Despite Energy Crisis

Article content
(Bloomberg) — China’s export growth accelerated in September, defying expectations of a slowdown amid a nationwide power crunch that forced factories to cut production.
Exports grew 28.1% in dollar terms in September from a year earlier to reach a new monthly record high of $305.7 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday. That beat economists’ expectations of a 21.5% gain. Import growth slowed to 17.6%, below the 20.9% forecast by economists, leaving a trade surplus of $66.8 billion for the month.
China’s exports have long been a driver for the country’s economic rebound, helping to offset weak domestic spending. Exporters though are facing multiple challenges, including from high freight costs, raw material prices, electricity shortages and environmental curbs.
Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for China’s customs administration, cited electronics and machinery, as well as labor-intensive products such as toys, bags and suitcases as seeing particularly strong export growth in the first three quarters. Fourth-quarter trade growth may slow because of the higher base of comparison from a year ago, he said.
There are “traffic jams” due to the pandemic that could impact trade in the next quarter, he said. “Some traffic routes suffered imbalanced supply and demand. We are following the situation closely,” he added.
Export growth was expected to slow last month after power outages forced factories in several provinces to shut. Following the recent production cuts, there are signs the global shipping logjam may be unwinding, with the cost of shipping goods from China to the U.S. starting to fall after hitting record levels in September.
Global appetite for Chinese goods could also start to ease after buyers frontloaded their Christmas orders. Indexes tracking new export orders in both the official purchasing managers’ index and Caixin PMI weakened further in September.
Import growth softened as domestic demand weakened. A property downturn following the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group may have further exacerbated the situation and rippled through other sectors. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates the real estate and related sectors account for roughly a quarter of China’s gross domestic product, with imports comprising about 11% of total value added by construction final demand.
