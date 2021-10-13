China’s Exports Climb About 20% in September Despite Energy Crisis

Exports grew 28.1% in dollar terms in September from a year earlier to reach a new monthly record high of $305.7 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday. That beat economists’ expectations of a 21.5% gain. Import growth slowed to 17.6%, below the 20.9% forecast by economists, leaving a trade surplus of $66.8 billion for the month.

China’s exports have long been a driver for the country’s economic rebound, helping to offset weak domestic spending. Exporters though are facing multiple challenges, including from high freight costs, raw material prices, electricity shortages and environmental curbs.

Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for China’s customs administration, cited electronics and machinery, as well as labor-intensive products such as toys, bags and suitcases as seeing particularly strong export growth in the first three quarters. Fourth-quarter trade growth may slow because of the higher base of comparison from a year ago, he said.

There are “traffic jams” due to the pandemic that could impact trade in the next quarter, he said. “Some traffic routes suffered imbalanced supply and demand. We are following the situation closely,” he added.