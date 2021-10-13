Home Business China’s Exports Climb About 20% in September Despite Energy Crisis By Bloomberg

© Bloomberg. The container ship NYK Daniella sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. China’s trade figures are scheduled to be released on Oct. 13. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — China’s exports in yuan terms grew at a faster pace in September than the previous month despite a nationwide power crunch that forced businesses to cut production.

Export growth accelerated to about 20%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data, from 15.7% in August. September’s gain was higher than the median estimate of 13.3% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in imports in yuan slowed to 11.0% in September from 23.1% in the previous month.

The customs administration published data for the first nine months of the year showing exports in yuan terms climbed 22.7% from a year earlier, while imports increased 22.6%.

China will publish monthly data for September and also the value of trade in dollars later Wednesday.

