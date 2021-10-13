China’s Exports Climb About 20% in September Despite Energy Crisis By Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — China’s exports in yuan terms grew at a faster pace in September than the previous month despite a nationwide power crunch that forced businesses to cut production.
Export growth accelerated to about 20%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data, from 15.7% in August. September’s gain was higher than the median estimate of 13.3% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in imports in yuan slowed to 11.0% in September from 23.1% in the previous month.
The customs administration published data for the first nine months of the year showing exports in yuan terms climbed 22.7% from a year earlier, while imports increased 22.6%.
China will publish monthly data for September and also the value of trade in dollars later Wednesday.
