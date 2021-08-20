Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese property developer Evergrande Group said on Friday it is determined to maintain the stability of its operations.

It said in a statement that it would resolve debt risks, maintain real estate and financial market stability. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)