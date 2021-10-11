China’s Electricity Price Hike Adds to Mounting Inflation Risks

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s decision to allow electricity prices to rise to ease a worsening energy crisis will add to inflation pressures at the same time that the economy is slowing. The State Council, China’s cabinet, said Oct. 8 power prices will be allowed to rise by as much as 20% against a benchmark, double the level of the current cap, a move that would make it profitable for electricity producers to boost supply, while also curbing users’ demand. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s chief China economist, Lu Ting, estimates the impact on consumer price index could be about 0.4 percentage point, while Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale SA, projects a 0.1 percentage point increase in CPI.

Article content The effect on the producer price index could be bigger, given higher costs for energy-intensive industries. Analysts led by Sun Binbin at Tianfeng Securities Co. Ltd. said in a report Sunday the power hikes could result in a 1% rise in PPI and 0.5% increase in CPI. “The pressure for manufacturers to pass on price increases to the downstream is increasing,” said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong. Factory inflation is likely to remain elevated in the coming months, with the full-year increase in PPI likely to reach over 9%, he said. The worsening inflation outlook comes alongside a deterioration in economic growth this year given sluggish consumer demand, tighter property curbs and worsening energy shortages.