China’s Corporate Clean Energy Market Sets Record

By Jonathan Luan

(BloombergNEF) — Multinational corporations are keen to buy clean energy in China to lower the carbon footprint of their supply chain. China’s policy makers have recently made such purchases easier, by allowing companies in 17 of the 31 provinces to directly sign power purchase agreements, or PPAs, with subsidy-free wind and solar assets.

Even before this change, PPA volumes have been growing in China, despite previous policies that varied widely between provinces and, in some, offered little to no access.

