China’s Communist Party hails President Xi as ‘helmsman’

Article content BEIJING — China’s Communist Party officials called President Xi Jinping a “helmsman” and “people’s leader” on Friday, in a show of support for his continuing leadership. Xi is almost certain to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party leader next year. At the end of a four-day, closed-door meeting on Thursday, the party passed a “historical resolution” which highlighted its achievements under Xi’s leadership and amplified his authority. The full text of the resolution is yet to be released.

Article content “Helmsman” and “people’s leader” were descriptions used over 50 years ago during a personality cult of Mao Zedong, who led the party to power in 1949. Party propagandists used personality cult to drum up support for the leader. “As long as we uphold Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, … the giant vessel of Chinese rejuvenation will have a helmsman and will be able to brave any storms,” Jiang Jinquan, who heads the party’s policy research office, told a press conference about this week’s meeting, known as the Sixth Plenum. He said Xi “fully deserves” to be called a “people’s leader.” The party reflected on its achievements in the 100 years since its founding and concluded that it must rally around Xi more closely, according to a communique of the plenum released on Thursday.