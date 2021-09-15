China’s coal output edges up in August as mines reopen

Article content

BEIJING — China’s August coal output edged up from a 26-month low in the prior month, as Beijing re-opened dozens of mines and approved several new ones to ensure supply and cool high prices.

The world’s largest miner and consumer of coal churned out 335.24 million tonnes of the commodity last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

That compares to 314.17 million tonnes in July and up 0.8% from a year earlier.

Coal production over the first eight months of 2021 was 2.6 billion tonnes, up 4.4% on year.