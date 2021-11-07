China’s Coal Imports Double After Power Shortage Boosted Demand

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s overseas purchases of coal nearly doubled in October from a year ago as the government leaned on importers to help ease a nationwide power shortage caused in large part by a shortage of the fuel. However, imports of nearly 27 million tons were still 18% below the annual high reached in September — and at their weakest since May — after Beijing boosted efforts to raise domestic production of China’s mainstay fuel. Coal imports for the first 10 months of 2021 were less than 2% higher than last year.

Article content Among other energy products, natural gas purchases in October also rose from last year’s level, but fell below 10 million tons for the first time since July. Gas imports over the first 10 months of 2021 are still running 22% ahead of last year’s pace. Crude imports plunged to a three-year low. The month’s first batch of import data released on Sunday didn’t break out totals for thermal coal, used by power plants, and the coking coal used by steel mills. Subsequent releases could show that total imports fell from September due more to weaker demand from the steel industry, which is slashing production to meet output caps set by the government. Government Intervention The effort to raise coal imports is just one element of a many-pronged intervention by the government that has successfully brought down prices from record levels. As well as inducing more domestic supply, Beijing has also cracked down on speculation and hoarding, allowed electricity rates to rise, and persuaded miners to impose price caps.