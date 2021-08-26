China’s CATL, Huayou eye 10% stakes in miner Jinchuan Intl -sources

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt are each in talks to buy stakes of around 10% in Chinese miner Jinchuan Group International Resources Co worth HK$2 billion ($257 million), sources told Reuters on Thursday. Top Chinese battery maker CATL is looking to shore up supply of raw materials such as cobalt, prices for which have risen sharply this year. CATL has submitted an offer to buy 9.9% of Jinchuan International and would secure at least 3,000 tonnes of cobalt per year under the deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Article content The offer represents a premium of about 40% to Jinchuan International’s average share price of HK$1.14 over the past month and would value the company at around HK$20.2 billion. The sources said CATL had wanted to buy a stake of almost 20% and take twice as much cobalt but this was rejected by Jinchuan International, the Hong Kong-listed arm of state-run metal producer Jinchuan Group which mines cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Standard Chartered is the main bank advising on the deal, the sources said. CATL denied that it would take around 10% in Jinchuan International, while Jinchuan International and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of the sources told Reuters that Huayou, already one of the world’s biggest cobalt producers, was in separate discussions for a 9.9% stake in Jinchuan International.