China’s CATL expands overseas investment with Millennial Lithium deal

Article content Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium Corp , as it looks to shore up supply of key ingredients for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The deal is the battery maker’s second upstream investment this week, after AVZ Minerals said on Monday that it won funding of $240 million from a private investment firm, jointly owned by CATL, to develop a lithium and tin project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Article content CATL made an offer of C$3.85 per share earlier this month, Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium said, in an all-stock cash deal worth C$376.8 million ($297.3 million). The proposal outbid July’s offer of C$3.60 each by Ganfeng, one of the world’s biggest producers of lithium chemicals used in EV batteries. The Fujian-based company, which supplies to carmakers Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG, said the acquisition is to secure a stable long-term supply of lithium. CATL’s outright acquisition of a lithium miner follows its purchase of stakes in Argentina-focused lithium company, Neo Lithium Corp, Greenland-focused North American Nickel and Australia’s Pilbara Minerals. In April, CATL said its subsidiary agreed to take a stake in China Molybdenum Co’s Kisanfu mine, a major source of battery metal cobalt, in the DRC for $137.5 million.