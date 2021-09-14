China’s blue-chips fall as Evergrande woes weigh on property, financials

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese blue-chips fell on Monday, dragged by real estate and financials after the country’s most-indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,975.68 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,715.12.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 25,789.55. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 9,202.87.

** The real estate sub-index dropped 1.9%, after cash-strapped China Evergrande Group warned on Tuesday of a risk of cross-default as property sales continued to plunge.