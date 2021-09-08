China’s Baosteel, Aramco ink pact on Saudi steel plate factory

Article content

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) , China’s biggest listed steelmaker, said on Wednesday it had signed an initial pact with the world’s top crude oil producer Saudi Aramco to study building a steel plate factory in Saudi Arabia.

The nonbinding memorandum of understanding was one of a number of agreements state-controlled Aramco inked on Tuesday in a major expansion of its industrial investment program.

In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Baosteel said the companies planned to carry out a feasibility study on building a plant to make heavy steel plates, which are widely used in the construction industry.