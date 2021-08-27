Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen at an office of Bank of Communications in Beijing, China, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd, the country’s sixth-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 15.1% increase in first-half net profit as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit came in at 42.02 billion yuan ($6.49 billion) for the January to June period compared with 36.5 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That was the biggest increase in first-half profit since 2012.

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 20.07 billion yuan, up 33.3% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.4795 renminbi)