Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc is tapping debt markets with a two-tranche, U.S. dollar sustainability bond in a deal that could test global investor appetite for China tech assets as Beijing cranks up regulatory scrutiny. The search company on Wednesday launched a 5.5 year and 10-year U.S. dollar fixed rate senior unsecured sustainable notes transaction. It didn’t immediately say how much it aimed to raise via the issuance. Baidu has indicated to investors the 5.5 year tranche will be priced around U.S. Treasuries plus 115 basis points, while the 10-year bond will be around U.S. Treasuries plus 150 basis points, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.