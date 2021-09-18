China’s August exports to North Korea up for third month By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports to North Korea rose for the third straight month in August, but were still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.

Chinese shipments to North Korea climbed to $22.5 million in August from $16.8 million in July. That compares with $219 million of exports in August 2019.

China imported $6.2 million of North Korean goods in August, up from $4.1 million in July.

