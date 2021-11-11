China Yuan weakens as U.S. inflation data jump

weaker from the previous late session close.

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4055 at midday, 158 pips

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4020 per

at 6.4145 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

October surged at the fastest pace since 1990, boosting the case

Thursday, after overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices in

The consumer price index in the U.S. rose 0.9% last month

after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through

October, the CPI accelerated 6.2%.

The inflation data beat market expectations, pushed the

greenback to its 16-month high of 94.9 and pressured other

currencies. Traders said it fueled speculation that the Federal

Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

“Clearly the U.S. inflation has becoming an elephant in the

room and the Fed has to take action to tame rising pricing

pressure,” said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho

Bank.

Relations between China and the U.S. are also closely eyed

as traders are awaiting a virtual meeting between Chinese leader

Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden to be held as soon as