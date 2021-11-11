China Yuan weakens as U.S. inflation data jump

Matilda Colman
Nov 10, 2021

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday, after overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices in

October surged at the fastest pace since 1990, boosting the case

for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4145 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the

previous fix of 6.3948.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4020 per

dollar and was changing hands at 6.4055 at midday, 158 pips

weaker from the previous late session close.

The consumer price index in the U.S. rose 0.9% last month

after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through

October, the CPI accelerated 6.2%.

The inflation data beat market expectations, pushed the

greenback to its 16-month high of 94.9 and pressured other

currencies. Traders said it fueled speculation that the Federal

Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

“Clearly the U.S. inflation has becoming an elephant in the

room and the Fed has to take action to tame rising pricing

pressure,” said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho

Bank.

Relations between China and the U.S. are also closely eyed

as traders are awaiting a virtual meeting between Chinese leader

Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden to be held as soon as

next week.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk& Industry Research expected the

yuan to trade sideways for the remainder of 2021 but weaken in

2022, as “Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy remains in place, while

the People’s Bank of China retains a loose monetary policy

stance due to ongoing financial distress in the real estate

sector.”

A broad dollar index rose to 94.929 from the previous

close of 94.834. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.406

per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:34AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4145 6.3948 -0.31%

Spot yuan 6.4055 6.3897 -0.25%

Divergence from -0.14%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.92%

Spot change since 2005 29.21%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.89 100.59 0.3

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 94.929 94.834 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.406 -0.01%

*

Offshore 6.5809 -2.53%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith)

