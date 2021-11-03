China working on new monetary policy facility for green projects

GLASGOW (Reuters) – China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide low cost funds for financial institutions to support green projects.
Addressing a United Nations COP26 climate summit via a video message, Yi said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the European Union would soon deliver a shared understanding of what is a green investment.
