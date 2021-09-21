China Won’t Delay Fed, Deflation Fades, RBNZ Slow Start: Eco Day

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

Concerns over China’s real estate sector rattling global stocks won’t deter the Fed from signaling it’s on track to scale back asset purchases, said former New York Fed President William DudleySome of the big, longtime deflationary forces may be starting to fadeNew Zealand’s central bank has damped speculation it could start its tightening cycle with a 50 basis-point interest-rate hike next month, signaling it’s more likely to take a cautious approachHaruhiko Kuroda is poised to become the Bank of Japan’s longest-running governor at the end of this month, testimony to his ability to keep political and market pressure at bayEconomic activity next year in Malaysia and India, two of the countries most affected by Covid-19 outbreaks in recent months, is expected to recover faster than earlier forecastAs the federal debt limit brings a disastrous government default ever closer, Congress will turn to the Treasury Department for the one thing it cannot deliver: a precise deadlineKey U.S. senators overseeing trade said the nation needs to step up efforts to assert itself in the Asia-Pacific regionBefore the World Bank discontinued a troubled report ranking countries’ business environments, an outside panel of experts urged the institution to overhaul the projectBloomberg Economics looks at its PBOC dashboard and Canada elections among other events in this wrap of reactions and analysisPakistan unexpectedly raised borrowing costs for the first time since mid-2019 amid inflation testing the upper end of the target rangeSweden’s central bank will reveal if a buoyant economic recovery and inflation that is heading toward the fastest since 2008 are reason enough to bring forward plans for tightening monetary policyThe deepening chaos in Europe’s energy markets risks undermining the recovery and complicating policy for officials desperately trying to put the worst economic crisis in a generation behind themIn the world’s hottest economy, Chileans are waiting 13 months for new carsFed officials say they want to use monetary policy to promote an inclusive economy, but so far they’ve shied away from describing what such an economy might look like.The era-defining shift from fossil fuels to clean energy will deliver an unprecedented new boom for commodities as a range of relatively obscure materials become essential to delivering emissions-free power, transport and heavy industry

Bloomberg.com