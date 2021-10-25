China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others’ concerns

Article content BEIJING — President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over the nation’s increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, amid mounting worries that the giant neighbor might try to take back by military force the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

Article content In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the “builder of world peace” and a “protector of international order,” state news agency Xinhua reported. In 1971, the United Nations voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China as the sole representative of China, expelling Taiwan from the world body. China has also more assertively staked its claims to disputed territory on its Himalayan border with India, and to tracts of the South China Sea disputed with some Southeast Asian nations, and over over some islands in the East China Sea disputed with Japan. “China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism,” Xi said, calling for greater global cooperation on issues such as regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.