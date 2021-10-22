China will take steps if FX market fluctuations become too big

Article content SHANGHAI/BEIJING — China will roll out counter-cyclical measures at an appropriate time if policy tightening by major world economies leads to currency market fluctuations becoming too large, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. Wang Chunying, spokesperson for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said “if the foreign exchange market faces relatively big fluctuations, (regulators) will roll out counter-cyclical adjustments at an appropriate time.”

Article content She said the regulator would pay close attention to inflationary pressures in the United States and the pace of monetary policy tightening at Federal Reserve in order to make proactive adjustments to guide market expectations and maintain currency market stability. “Markets have fully priced in the pace of Fed’s (plan) to reduce asset purchases, and risks of triggering turmoil in global markets in the short term are controllable,” Wang said. The shift in policy at global central banks will not change the largely stable condition of China’s balance of payments or the trend of the yuan currency, she added. The recent strength in the Chinese currency, which breached a key threshold of 6.4 yuan per dollar level to hit a four-month high this week, was normal and driven by market forces, the regulator said.