China will steadily promote yuan internationalization in 2021, c.bank says

BEIJING — China will “steadily and prudently” promote yuan internationalization in 2021, and further develop offshore yuan markets, the central bank said on Saturday.

Cross-border settlements in the local currency totalled 28.39 trillion yuan ($4.39 trillion)in 2020, up 44.3% from the previous year, the People’s Bank of China said in its 2021 yuan internationalization report.

Cross-border yuan settlements accounted for 46.2% of the overall cross-border settlements, hitting a record high, the central bank said.