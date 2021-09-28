China will keep normal monetary policy as long as possible, says c.bank governor

Article content

BEIJING — China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said China will stay with normal monetary policy settings for as long as possible, and that the yield curve can also maintain a normal and upward sloping shape.

“China will prolong the time it implements normal monetary policy as much as possible,” Yi said in an article published on the People’s Bank of China website on Tuesday.

China’s potential economic growth rate is still expected to remain in the range of 5% to 6%, he said.

China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for the 17th straight month at its September fixing, matching market expectations.