China will improve opening up of capital market

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will improve domestic listing rules for overseas entities and will improve rules regulating overseas listings of Chinese companies, the securities regulator said on Monday.
The regulator said it would expand the channels for foreign capital to invest in China’s securities and futures markets. It will also step up monitoring of cross-border capital flows to maintain market stability.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.