China will deepen LPR reforms, make deposit rates market-driven -central bank vice gov By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will deepen its loan prime rate (LPR) reforms and gradually make deposit rates market driven, vice central bank governor Liu Guoqiang said in remarks published on Friday.
China will improve market-based interest rate formation and transmission mechanism and improve its interest rate corridor mechanism, Liu wrote in China Finance, a publication under the People’s Bank of China.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.