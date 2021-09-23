China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years

© Reuters. A Boeing model is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. Picture taken November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song



BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,700 planes worth $1.47 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing (NYSE:) Co said on Thursday.

The U.S. planemaker’s latest estimate for the period to 2040 is 1.2% higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes last year.

China will also need nearly $1.8 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.