BEIJING — Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,700 planes worth $1.47 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co said on Thursday.

The U.S. planemaker’s latest estimate for the period to 2040 is 1.2% higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes last year.

China will also need nearly $1.8 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sdyney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)