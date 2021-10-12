China vehicle sales fall 20% in September – industry body

Article content

BEIJING — China’s auto sales slumped 19.6% in September from a year earlier, industry data showed on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive month as a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors disrupts production.

Sales in the world’s biggest car market totalled 2.07 million vehicles in September, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

One bright spot in the data was the strong sales of new energy vehicles, which more than doubled in September to 357,000 vehicles. These include battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

The government’s promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution has prompted electric car makers such as Nio Inc , Xpeng Inc and BYD Co Ltd to expand manufacturing capacity in China.

