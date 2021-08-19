Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIJING — China and the United States are maintaining “normal communication” on the trade and economic fronts, Gao Feng, spokesman for China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Gao made the above comments at a press conference when asked about if there have been any new developments in trade relations between the two countries.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alison Williams)